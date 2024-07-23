Covestor Ltd Purchases 667 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Edison International by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 55,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $85,436,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 471,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,442. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

