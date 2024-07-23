Covestor Ltd Purchases 14 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,352,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,953,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,067.23.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,069.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,398. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,026.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $973.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $721.51 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

