Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 193.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 44,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. 47,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,729. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $89.73.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

