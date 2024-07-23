Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.86. 68,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,691. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

