Covestor Ltd Has $171,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,860,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,419,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.28. 490,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

