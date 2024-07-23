Covestor Ltd Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $3,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,314,614.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 94,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

