Covestor Ltd Decreases Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 919,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,312. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

