Covestor Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Saia by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $7.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.70. 257,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.59. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Susquehanna cut their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

