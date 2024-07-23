Covestor Ltd Buys Shares of 10,418 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,316 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 139,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 103,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,624. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

