Covestor Ltd Buys 295 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Belden were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 33,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE BDC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $95.52. 50,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

