Covestor Ltd Buys 2,486 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1,479.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 53,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,994,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

