Covestor Ltd Buys 172 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 225,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

