Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after buying an additional 4,043,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,889,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,008,853,000 after buying an additional 3,592,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,547,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,322.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,984 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 833,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,288,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 877,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

