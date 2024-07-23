Covestor Ltd Acquires 988 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,287,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,593 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 928,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 152,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

