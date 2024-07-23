Covestor Ltd Acquires 691 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Weis Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Weis Markets by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weis Markets

In related news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMK traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.46. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.42.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.