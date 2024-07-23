Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,730,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,584. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

