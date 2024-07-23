CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,651. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
