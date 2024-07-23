CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $692-697 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.53 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.

CSGP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 3,466,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.08.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

