Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Trading Down 1.2 %

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $880.12 million, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $337.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.