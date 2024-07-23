Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.20. 2,155,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,343,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORZ. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

