Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 757,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 889,565 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Constellium Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

