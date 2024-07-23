Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $287.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $300.53.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.16. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

