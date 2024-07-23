Conflux Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $709.04 million and $45.95 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,023,935,968 coins and its circulating supply is 4,236,436,721 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,023,665,074.49 with 4,236,165,059.18 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17199688 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $34,643,747.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

