Comparing Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -174.96% -72.80% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -890.13% -259.68% -61.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Turnstone Biologics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

Turnstone Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 675.51%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.79, indicating a potential upside of 130.37%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 2.93 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.24 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $60.28 million 4.95 -$113.87 million ($0.74) -1.64

Turnstone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic and allogeneic T-cell therapies; research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc.; third-party collaborations with Noile-Immune and Alpine Immune Sciences; and strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

