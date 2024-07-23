Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FIX stock traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.26. 361,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

