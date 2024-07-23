Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Get Comerica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMA

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $51.11. 3,144,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,317. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.