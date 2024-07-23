Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 7%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 173,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,679,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COGT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $871.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after buying an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after buying an additional 2,083,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,231,050 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 1,048,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 493,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

