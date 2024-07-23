Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.830-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coca-Cola also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82-2.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. 3,556,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,803,604. The company has a market cap of $281.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

