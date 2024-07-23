Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

NYSE CFG opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,372,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

