Citigroup Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $670.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $620.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $679.00 to $694.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $599.33.

NYSE:MCK opened at $583.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 31.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

