Citigroup Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $69.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 111,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

