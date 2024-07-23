Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. Cibus has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cibus by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cibus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cibus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

