Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2024 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $156.00 to $158.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Churchill Downs had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $153.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.24. 278,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Get Churchill Downs Incorporated alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,773 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $20,669,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 12.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.