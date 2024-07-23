Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 634.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, reaching $317.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,522. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.