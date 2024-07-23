Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,135 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $52,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after buying an additional 170,924 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at $14,726,786.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

