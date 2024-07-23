CGI (NYSE:GIB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC cut CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $107.50 on Friday. CGI has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,239,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CGI by 3,776.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after buying an additional 681,747 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,181,000 after buying an additional 493,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CGI by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,085,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,103,000 after buying an additional 272,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

