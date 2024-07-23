Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.23

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

CLBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 92.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

