Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

