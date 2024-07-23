CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.26 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,663.93 or 0.99981016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00072873 BTC.

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0387515 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,792,655.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

