CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.04

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.04 and last traded at $85.62, with a volume of 37296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.93.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

