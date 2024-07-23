CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $120.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

