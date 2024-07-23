Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,987,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,416. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.57 and a 200 day moving average of $334.80. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

