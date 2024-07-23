Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Takes $351,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.73. 487,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

