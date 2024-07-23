Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,113,000 after purchasing an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -278.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,850 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,850 shares in the company, valued at $32,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $250,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,738,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,510 shares of company stock worth $48,375,231. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.