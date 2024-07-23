Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,404,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,134,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 906,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,218,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.37 and a 200 day moving average of $204.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $221.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

