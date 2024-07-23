Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.37. 1,476,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.64. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

