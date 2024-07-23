Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

NUE traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,694. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

