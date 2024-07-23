Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 774,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ING Groep by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 655,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 913,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.65. 1,606,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

