Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.78.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.94. 1,595,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,166. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.