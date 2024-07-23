Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

